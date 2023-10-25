|
25.10.2023 17:30:00
3 Top Trends to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) is dominating the conversation in tech stocks this year, but other secular trends are just as important. Some trends last, others don't. So it's important to distinguish between a legitimate secular movement with the potential for life-changing long-term returns and fads that fade quickly and can lose investors a boatload of money. For instance, a recent study reports that 95% of NFTs (non-fungible tokens that represent ownership, often an image) are now completely worthless. On the other side, the cloud infrastructure market is generating more than $245 billion annually, global advertising generates $830 billion, and AI's $200 billion market this year is forecast to reach $1.8 trillion by the end of the decade. Whether you have $1,000 or $100,000 to invest, these trends are fertile soil for long-term investments. Let's look at two companies at the forefront.How we consume media is changing, and advertisers have to reach consumers where they are. Connected television (CTV, any TV accessed with the internet), online video, mobile, and websites are a few examples. Advertisers also need to reach their target audiences efficiently. As I like to say, it doesn't make sense to advertise pet insurance to non-pet owners. The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) demand-side platform (DSP) provides the solution with programmatic advertising.
