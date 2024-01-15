|
15.01.2024 16:23:00
3 Top Trends to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing in global megatrends can be a great way to deliver strong returns over the long term. A variety of hard-to-predict factors make it impossible to know where the market will go in the short term, or how individual stocks will perform over the long term.However, you can set yourself apart from other investors by recognizing the major trends that will shape the global economy over the next decades. If you have an extra $1,000 to invest, consider holding some of the stocks that should benefit from the big economic shifts on the horizon.You might be tired of hearing about artificial intelligence (AI) if you've been following financial and technology news over the past year, but there's a reason that the topic is getting so much attention. AI is a disruptive force that's going to have major economic ramifications moving forward, and investors should at least consider investing in some of the businesses that will benefit from the proliferation of this technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,05
|-0,55%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Feiertag verursacht ruhigen Handel: ATX schliesst etwas fester -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
In den USA blieben die Börsen am Montag aufgrund des Martin Luther King Days geschlossen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart mit positiver Tendenz. Der DAX gab hingegen etwas nach. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Montag mehrheitlich aufwärts.