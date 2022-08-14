|
3 Top Trends to Invest $5,000 in Right Now
Dedicating time to identifying and following investing trends can be a tricky business. It wasn't long ago that 3D printing and ESG-focused stocks were all the rage. Unfortunately, many tickers associated with those categories have failed to prosper.But that's not to say that recognizing current trends can't be a valuable endeavor. Inflation, infrastructure development, and passive income generation are big topics on investors' radars these days. The critical issue, though, is finding quality stocks that have exposure to these trends. And that's why Chevron (NYSE: CVX), American Water Works (NYSE: AWK), and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP) (NYSE: BIPC) are smart choices right now.With the fear of an economic downturn weighing heavily on their minds, many investors are paying renewed interest to dividend stocks as a way to bolster their portfolios. It's hardly surprising. Getting paid for doing nothing is an enticing scenario, even when the economy is strong. To tap into this trend, income investors will want to consider energizing their portfolios with Chevron.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
