3 Top Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's often said that we should "invest in what we know." Understanding how a business works is absolutely important, which leads many investors to ownership of companies they use or interact with on a regular basis. However, sometimes the best investments are boring, under-the-radar companies that don't do anything all that exciting but are nonetheless absolutely crucial to keeping the world moving.Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI), and Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) are those kinds of companies. Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they're a buy right now .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading