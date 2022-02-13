|
13.02.2022 13:00:00
3 Top Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy Now
It's often said that we should "invest in what we know." Understanding how a business works is absolutely important, which leads many investors to ownership of companies they use or interact with on a regular basis. However, sometimes the best investments are boring, under-the-radar companies that don't do anything all that exciting but are nonetheless absolutely crucial to keeping the world moving.Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI), and Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) are those kinds of companies. Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they're a buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
