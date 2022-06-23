3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Value investing is a time-honored and battle-tested investing discipline that focuses on finding and investing in stocks that are underappreciated and thus undervalued by other investors and the market as a whole. These stocks typically look inexpensive based on common valuation metrics such as price-to-earnings or EV-to-EBITDA ratios.Stocks can be undervalued for any number of reasons. The market may not appreciate their potential, perhaps overlooking the value of a new business segment or growth driver or believing that current results are a passing fad as opposed to the beginning of a long-term trend.Value stocks are often mature companies and often (but not always) pay dividends or return capital to shareholders via share buybacks. Value investing doesn't have to be boring -- famed value investors like Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch, and Benjamin Graham rank among the greatest investors of all time, and produced spectacular results for investors throughout their careers. Continue reading