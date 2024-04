3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in This Bull Market

Since bottoming out in 2022, the S&P 500 index has rocketed to new highs. While no one knows how long this run will last, history shows bull markets tend to last for longer stretches than when the market falls.Of course, Warren Buffett isn't fazed by these ups and downs. He focuses on investments in solid companies that he believes will grow in value over many years.Berkshire Hathaway's stock portfolio is full of outstanding businesses. Three Fool.com contributors recently selected their favorite stocks from Berkshire's holdings. Here's why they believe Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Lennar (NYSE: LEN), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are solid buys right now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel