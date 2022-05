3 Top Web3 Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Web 3.0, or the next generation of the internet that's defined by blockchains and decentralized ownership of assets, has become a hot topic over the last year as money flows into the industry. Not only have cryptocurrencies been gaining attention, NFTs and decentralized finance projects have grown like crazy and billions of dollars of venture capital has been raised to advance the cause. As the industry grows, investors looking to benefit from the growth of Web 3.0 should keep an eye on the infrastructure being built to power decentralized growth. That's where I think Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have a leg up on the competition. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading