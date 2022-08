3 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is currently on earnings alert for the quarter ended June 30, and so far, results have been stronger than Wall Street expected. Investors have rejoiced by sending the technology-heavy Nasdaq -100 index 12.5% higher in the past month alone.But some of the largest trillion-dollar tech companies right now , namely Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), share a common theme: Their growth is being led by their respective cloud services businesses.The cloud is rapidly expanding in both scope and value, with one estimate by Grandview Research suggesting it could be a $1.5 trillion annual opportunity by 2030. Here's how investors could capture a slice of that pie by owning these three tech giants.