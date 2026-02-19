NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
19.02.2026 11:45:00
3 Trillion Reasons Why Nvidia Is a Phenomenal Stock to Buy Right Now
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a top stock to own over the past few years, but its climb has slowed recently. Since Aug. 1, 2025, it has risen by a mere 5% compared to the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) gains of about 10%. Moreover, if you look at what's going on in the artificial intelligence (AI) realm, that weak performance may be a bit baffling.Nvidia has posted excellent results twice since then and has given jaw-dropping projections regarding the future of the AI buildout. I think that the market has grown a bit weary of the GPU giant, even though all signals point to it continuing to be an excellent investment. Nvidia has given investors more than 3 trillion good reasons to like the stock since August, and I'd suggest loading up on it before the rest of the market regains its optimism.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
