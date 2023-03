3 Types of AI Crypto Tokens I'm Avoiding Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Given the spectacular popularity of ChatGPT, it's perhaps not surprising that AI crypto tokens are surging in price this year. Everyone wants a piece of this hot new niche. The most popular crypto AI token, SingularityNET (CRYPTO: AGIX), is up by a mind-blowing 815.27% this year. Another popular AI crypto token, Fetch.ai (CRYPTO: FET), is up 295% this year.But be careful what you're buying. Some that claim to be AI tokens are actually just older crypto tokens that have been rebranded to capitalize on the latest buzzword. And some of the tokens with "GPT" or "AI" in their names or ticker symbols may be hyping more than they can deliver. With that in mind, here's a closer look at three types of AI crypto tokens I'm avoiding right now .There have been a host of media articles and press releases involving crypto tokens and ChatGPT recently. For example, on March 15, just one day after OpenAI announced the release of the new ChatGPT-4, The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) announced it was going to integrate ChatGPT into how it analyzes data from around the web.