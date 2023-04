3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Are Leading the Market Recovery

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A sell-off in 2022 dragged down the stocks of countless companies, with consumer-reliant businesses hit the hardest after steep rises in the cost of living. However, easing inflation this year has put the market on a recovery path, with a few key stocks leading the way. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have each enjoyed double-digit stock rises since Jan. 1, as seen in the chart below. Continue reading