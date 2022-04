3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in April

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Whether you're a new or tenured investor, you've probably been taken on a wild ride during the first quarter of 2022. Both the benchmark S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly dove by more than 10% from their all-time closing highs, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite backed as much as 22% off its record high set in November.But if history has taught investors anything, it's that significant pullbacks in the stock market are the ideal time to put your money to work. Every major correction in the broad-market indexes throughout history has eventually been erased by a bull market rally.The simple question is: Which stocks to buy?Continue reading