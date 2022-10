3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in October

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It doesn't matter if you've been investing for decades or are relatively new to putting your money to work on Wall Street -- 2022 has proved to be one of the most challenging years on record. The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of Wall Street's health, turned in its worst first-half performance in 52 years. Meanwhile, all three major U.S. stock indexes have firmly fallen into a bear market.While the velocity and unpredictability of bear market drops can be scary, history conclusively shows that buying these dips is a genius move. That's because every bear market has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading