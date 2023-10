3 Ultra High-Yield Dividend Stocks Down 22% to 73% to Buy on the Dip

Higher interest rates have crushed higher-yielding dividend stocks. Many of these companies need to borrow money to fund new investments, which is getting more expensive. Meanwhile, lower-risk income investments like bonds and bank CDs now offer higher yields. These factors have weighed on the valuations of many higher-yielding dividend stocks, pushing their yields even higher.Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) have gotten walloped, falling 22% to 73% from their 52-week highs. Here's why income-focused investors should consider buying these dividend stocks on their dips.Brookfield Infrastructure has plunged more than 30% from its 52-week high. That sell-off has pushed its dividend yield up to 6%. That's several times above the S&P 500's 1.6% dividend yield. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel