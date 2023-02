3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Safe to Own Through at Least 2024

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Companies with high dividend yields often have higher risk profiles. That's because they usually pay out a significant percentage of their free cash flow in dividends, leaving them little wiggle room if market conditions deteriorate. That puts them at greater risk of reducing their dividends.However, according to analysts' projections, several high-yielding stocks should have plenty of cushion to maintain their big dividends over the next couple of years. Among those with payouts above 5% that stand out as safe options are three real estate investment trusts (REITs): EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC), and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG).EPR Properties is a specialty REIT focused on experiential real estate, with a dividend that currently clocks in at 7.7%. The company generates plenty of earnings to cover its annual dividend of $3.30 per share.