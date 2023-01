3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 10%-Plus Yields That Can Make You Richer in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no beating around the bush: 2022 was an awful year for Wall Street and much of the investment community. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all entered a bear market and delivered their worst respective performances since 2008, with declines of 9%, 19%, and 33%.But if there's one investment strategy that tends to fare pretty well during a bear market, it's buying dividend stocks. Companies that pay a dividend have demonstrated their ability to successfully navigate economic downturns, and they tend to be profitable on a recurring basis. Best of all, income stocks have a lengthy history of outperforming companies that don't offer a dividend.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading