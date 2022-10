3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Generally, investors view the current down market as a bad thing. I get it. I don't like seeing my portfolio lose its value any more than any other investor. But I also view the down market as a chance to find some major buying opportunities, particularly when it comes to dividend stocks.Since dividend yields tend to have an inverse relationship with the stock's pricing, today's market drop means several high-quality dividend-paying companies are now offering ultra-high yields. Three stocks that have super-alluring dividend yields right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG), and Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ).Let's take a closer look at these three companies and discuss why you'll regret not buying these dividend payers at these prices.Continue reading