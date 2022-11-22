|
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices
The energy industry is offering some enticing dividends these days. The sector has the highest dividend yield in the S&P 500 at around 4%, roughly double the index's average. Meanwhile, some energy companies offer even higher dividend yields. Many of the best payouts are currently coming from pipeline stocks. Several offer ultra-high-yielding dividends that they should have no problem continuing to grow. Three top ones that investors will probably eventually regret not buying at their current prices are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET).Enbridge's dividend currently clocks in at a 6.4% yield. That high yield is largely the result of its cheap valuation. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant expects to produce 5.35 Canadian dollars per share ($3.99) of distributable cash flow this year at the mid-point of its guidance range. With its stock price recently around $40 a share, it trades at about 10 times cash flow. That's a pretty cheap price for a company that produces stable and growing cash flow. Continue reading
