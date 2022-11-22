3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The energy industry is offering some enticing dividends these days. The sector has the highest dividend yield in the S&P 500 at around 4%, roughly double the index's average. Meanwhile, some energy companies offer even higher dividend yields. Many of the best payouts are currently coming from pipeline stocks. Several offer ultra-high-yielding dividends that they should have no problem continuing to grow. Three top ones that investors will probably eventually regret not buying at their current prices are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET).Enbridge's dividend currently clocks in at a 6.4% yield. That high yield is largely the result of its cheap valuation. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant expects to produce 5.35 Canadian dollars per share ($3.99) of distributable cash flow this year at the mid-point of its guidance range. With its stock price recently around $40 a share, it trades at about 10 times cash flow. That's a pretty cheap price for a company that produces stable and growing cash flow.