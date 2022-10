3 Ultra-High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The energy sector currently clocks in with the highest dividend yield in the S&P 500 at around 4%. That's more than double the index's current 1.8% yield. Many energy stocks offer even higher dividend yields, making the sector attractive for those seeking to generate some passive income. Three energy stocks that currently pay very high-yielding dividends are Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY). They can turn a $1,000 investment into a lucrative passive income stream.Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework last year. The oil producer makes fixed base quarterly dividend payments that it can sustain at lower oil prices. In addition, Devon pays a variable dividend of up to 50% of its free cash flow each quarter.