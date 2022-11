3 Ultra-High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Thanks to the Federal Reserve, yields on income-producing investments are rising these days as it lifts interest rates. The yields on government bonds and bank CDs are currently around 4%. Meanwhile, the dividend yields on many stocks are even higher because rising rates have put downward pressure on stock prices. Because of that, those with $1,000 of idle cash can turn that money into an attractive income stream by buying stocks with a big yield. Three enticing options to consider are Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). These energy stocks all offer ultra-high-yielding dividend yields. Even better, these companies should be able to continue growing their big-time payouts in the future.Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure have lost more than a quarter of their value this year. This sell-off has pushed the company's dividend yield up to 6.3%. At that rate, Atlantica could turn a $1,000 investment into a $63 annual passive income stream. That's several times more than the roughly $16 annual passive income stream generated by investing $1,000 into the S&P 500, given its current yield of 1.6%.