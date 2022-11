3 Ultra-High-Yielding Finance Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investor sentiment is fairly volatile right now, which isn't surprising given that the markets keep going in and out of bear territory. There are plenty of reasons to be worried, from the fear of an economic slowdown to outsized inflation. But bad times have historically been followed by good times on Wall Street, so it pays to think about what happens when sentiment turns higher again. If you do, you'll probably find Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG), Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), and T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) attractive today.If you've got $1,000 available that doesn't need to go toward paying bills, paying down short-term debt, or boosting an emergency fund, you might want to consider putting it toward these three ultra-high-yielding finance stocks. Here's why.Real estate investment trust (REIT) Simon Property Group owns around 200 or so enclosed malls and factory outlet centers. Its portfolio spans the globe and is concentrated in areas with large numbers of people and high average incomes. There have been a few headwinds to deal with in recent years, including the increasing use of online shopping and mall closures related to the social distancing requirements in 2020 during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The company cut its dividend in 2020, so the headwinds were very real issues to consider.Continue reading