3 Ultra-High-Yielding Real Estate Stocks to Buy With $3,000

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Considering the current market's volatility and overall downturn, now seems like a good time to take a look at some investments offering above-market cash flow while also offering potential outsized share price gains when the market finally gets bullish.If you've got $3,000 available that isn't needed to pay bills, reduce debt, or build up an emergency fund, there are some stocks worth a closer look that offer outsized cash and outsized potential. All three of these stocks are real estate investment trusts (REITs), required by tax law to pay at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends each year to shareholders.Two of them -- Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) -- are equity REITs that directly own income-producing real estate. The third -- Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) -- is a mortgage REIT (mREIT), which originates or invests in mortgages or mortgage-backed securities. mREITs typically pay higher dividends than equity REITs but also are considered far more vulnerable to interest rate risk.Continue reading