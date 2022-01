3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year, Wall Street was virtually unstoppable. The broad-based S&P 500 underwent only one very minor correction and galloped its way to a 27% gain for the year. It continued what's been the strongest bounce back from a bear-market bottom on record.Yet in spite of this bounce, Wall Street still sees significant upside in marijuana stocks. Cannabis-focused analytics company BDSA foresees legal weed sales doubling from an estimated $31 billion in 2021 to $62.1 billion by 2026. That's a lot of green that'll be fueled by growth throughout North America.Based on the high-water 12-month price targets offered by Wall Street analysts and investment banks, three ultra-popular pot stocks stand out as having significant upside potential, ranging from 46% to as much as 152%. But as you'll see, lofty price targets aren't always what they're cracked up to be.Continue reading