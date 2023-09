3 Ultra-Safe Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

When the stock market is roaring higher, it's easy to lose sight of the value that safe dividend stocks provide. Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is an icon in the investing world. But dig deeper, and you'll find that Berkshire Hathaway owns and operates a lot of very boring businesses, including railroads, energy companies, and utilities.Many of the public companies that Berkshire has shares in also lack the glitz and glamor that comes with popular growth stocks. Buffett has long recognized that some of the best investments are the ones that are able to dominate an industry and compound their value over time. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) are three prime examples of somewhat boring but ultra-safe stocks. Here's what makes each a great buy now . Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel