27.05.2022 13:30:00
3 Unbelievable Values in the Market Right Now
With the stock market plunging into bear market territory (down 20% from its all-time high) on May 20, investors may fear what's next. It's OK to have feelings of uncertainty or fear, but the most critical task for investors is to stay in the market.With that in mind, there are several incredible values in the market now. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) have sold off far beyond the major indexes but are still thriving businesses. Their share prices climbed too far ahead of actual business results last year, and they've paid a steep price year to date. However, I'd argue the stocks have now fallen too far behind, giving growth investors a chance to put their value caps on.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
