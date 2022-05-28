Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
3 Unconventional Real Estate Investments That Can Generate Passive Income
Real estate investing can be a great way to earn a passive income. Once you've done your homework, invested in a property, and found someone to pay for its use every month, you can sit back and enjoy that steady check coming in.Of course, most buildings will require a significant amount of repair and maintenance over time, so you would have to figure in the time and money required to handle that. And if you're doing all that yourself, it's not really passive income, so you might need to hire a property manager.But what if your real estate investment didn't come with any buildings you need to worry about? That could be a huge plus for your bottom line. Let's explore a few of the less common ways you can earn a passive income with real estate, building-free. With any of the following options, you can either invest directly yourself or with real estate investment trusts (REITs) that hold these types of properties.Continue reading
