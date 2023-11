3 Under-Appreciated Stocks That Are Down on Earnings But Are Worth Buying Now

Each earnings season brings its fair share of epic surprises to the upside and downside. Sometimes a big sell-off is justified or a sign that the worst is only beginning. But a stock can also sell off for reasons that don't break the investment thesis -- opening the door to a buying opportunity.Here's why Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) all fell on earnings but could be worth buying now .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel