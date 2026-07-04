AI Energy Aktie
ISIN: TH5085010R14
|
04.07.2026 18:30:00
3 Under-the-Radar AI Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now
The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out is booming, with hyperscalers devoting up to $700 billion in capital expenditures this year to build data centers. The AI gold rush has created significant distortions across industries, including memory chips and power solutions.Technology companies are scrambling to secure reliable energy for their growing data center footprints, and more are exploring creative solutions to bypass the slow timelines for power-grid interconnection.If you're looking to capitalize on the power crunch for hyperscaler data center spending, here are three under-the-radar AI energy stocks to consider right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!