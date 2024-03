3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks With Long-Term Growth Plans

The artificial intelligence (AI) market is full of hype and speculation, with early AI leaders like Nvidia or Microsoft trading at nosebleed valuations. Whether the AI market darlings deserve their rich valuations or not, three Fool.com contributors believe it's time to look beyond the usual suspects.They put their heads together to uncover existing tech giants like International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) -- three great companies with deep AI expertise. This trio offers compelling value and potentially significant long-term returns from their AI initiatives.Investing is a marathon. IBM, Salesforce, and Cloudflare have been running the AI race for years, and they won't stop anytime soon.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel