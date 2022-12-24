|
24.12.2022 16:07:00
3 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022
One of the best ways to make money in the market is by getting in on a stock before everyone else does. That method carries risk, though, as lesser-known biotech stocks are often not profitable and may never get there.However, Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA), Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO), and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) at least have a road map toward becoming profitable. These companies only make sense as long-term plays for investors who are not averse to some risk. The three biotech stocks aren't profitable yet and their shares are all down so far this year.But they have unique approaches that set them apart from competitors, and two of the three have newly approved therapies.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!