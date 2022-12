3 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the best ways to make money in the market is by getting in on a stock before everyone else does. That method carries risk, though, as lesser-known biotech stocks are often not profitable and may never get there.However, Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA), Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO), and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) at least have a road map toward becoming profitable. These companies only make sense as long-term plays for investors who are not averse to some risk. The three biotech stocks aren't profitable yet and their shares are all down so far this year.But they have unique approaches that set them apart from competitors, and two of the three have newly approved therapies.