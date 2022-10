3 Under-the-Radar Gaming Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Analysts expect video game revenue to hit $235.7 billion in 2022 and rise 36% to $321.1 billion by 2026. As a result, it might not be a bad idea to add a gaming stock to your portfolio. While it might be enticing to head straight to behemoths like Sony and Microsoft, more under-the-radar gaming stocks also have a lot to offer. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) have all tumbled over the last year for various reasons but have promising futures. Consequently, investors have a chance to buy these stocks at a bargain and let their money work for them over the next decade. This semiconductor company has made a name for itself in PC and console gaming, providing graphics and processing components for businesses and gamers worldwide. However, AMD's stock has tumbled 54% since January as investors are increasingly concerned over rises in inflation, slowed consumer spending, and a potential recession. The majority of tech stocks have been similarly affected, with the PC market taking a significant hit. Continue reading