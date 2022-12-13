|
13.12.2022 11:30:00
3 Under-the-Radar Growth Stocks That Could Be Making You a Ton of Money
All of the largest stocks have one thing in common -- they began as no-name companies that had to build a customer following over time. This meant their stocks often traded at modest valuations until more investors recognized the value they offered.One key to succeeding in investing is finding these under-the-radar stocks before they attract more buyers. Additionally, the recent bear market left many growth stocks trading at a fraction of their highs, an added factor that makes Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), and Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) lesser-known stocks to watch more closely.Admittedly, Shopify is anything but "under the radar" for those who follow the e-commerce business. According to BuiltWith, it has become the most popular e-commerce platform in the U.S. and the second largest in the world. However, since it does not directly conduct business with the general public as a company like Amazon does, average investors may not know it as well.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,80
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise weisen auf abnehmende Inflationsdynamik hin: ATX und DAX weit im Plus -- US-Börsen deutlich fester -- Börsen in Asien letztlich höher
An der heimischen Börse zeigen sich grüne Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fährt ebenfalls Gewinne ein. Die Wall Street legen einen äußerst positiven Handelstag hin. Die größten Börsen in Asien legten im Dienstagshandel zu.