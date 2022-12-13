3 Under-the-Radar Growth Stocks That Could Be Making You a Ton of Money

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

All of the largest stocks have one thing in common -- they began as no-name companies that had to build a customer following over time. This meant their stocks often traded at modest valuations until more investors recognized the value they offered.One key to succeeding in investing is finding these under-the-radar stocks before they attract more buyers. Additionally, the recent bear market left many growth stocks trading at a fraction of their highs, an added factor that makes Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), and Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) lesser-known stocks to watch more closely.Admittedly, Shopify is anything but "under the radar" for those who follow the e-commerce business. According to BuiltWith, it has become the most popular e-commerce platform in the U.S. and the second largest in the world. However, since it does not directly conduct business with the general public as a company like Amazon does, average investors may not know it as well.Continue reading