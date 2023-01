3 Under-the-Radar Stocks With 590% to 772% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When the curtain closed on 2022, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely followed S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, respectively finished lower by 9%, 19%, and 33%. It was, collectively, the worst performance for Wall Street in 14 years.But don't think for a moment that a down year for equities did anything to dent Wall Street's optimism. Even though down years are an inevitable part of the investing cycle, analysts are well aware that the three major U.S. stock indexes head higher over the long term. This is why most analyst price targets point to upside in equities.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading