Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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26.05.2026 11:45:00
3 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks That Could Outperform the Nasdaq in 2026
Many big tech stocks have performed well this year, with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) being the only "Magnificent Seven" stocks down during the past year. Those seven stocks heavily influence the Nasdaq Composite, but finding under-the-radar tech stocks can produce much higher returns.The three stocks on this list aren't brand names, and most investors aren't paying much attention to them. However, these same growth stocks have outperformed the Nasdaq Composite this year and look poised to continue that trend.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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