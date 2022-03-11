3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As perhaps the single most successful investor in history, it's safe to say Warren Buffett knows a great deal when he sees one. The Oracle of Omaha took over Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and has guided the company to a return of 2,712,400% across his tenure -- good enough to turn a $1,000 stake in the company in 1965 into more than $27.1 million if it were held across the stretch. With that kind of incredible performance, it's little wonder so many investors pay close attention to Buffett's public statements and stock-buying moves. Read on for a look at three companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that trade at significant discounts and have what it takes to deliver market-beating returns.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading