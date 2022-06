3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nobody's been shielded from the market's recent rout, even legendary investor Warren Buffett and his acolytes. Shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) are down to the tune of 20% since their late-March peak, more or less mirroring the loss dished out by the Dow Jones Industrial Average during that time. And it certainly feels like things could get worse before they get better.Before abandoning the market altogether, though, take a breath, take a step back, and take a look at the bigger picture. Will any of the current noise matter five years from now? Probably not. In fact, the recent marketwide sell-off is ultimately a long-term buying opportunity. You can even borrow a few of Berkshire's ideas, which Buffett and his team haven't given up on. Here's a closer look at three of these undeservedly underrated prospects still in his portfolio.It's a seemingly scary time to be holding bank stocks. Interest rates are rising ahead of what could become a full-blown recession, potentially crimping the lending industry. A tepid economy also slows down other financial-related businesses like capital markets and wealth management. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) isn't immune to this fear, given that shares are now trading more than 30% beneath their February peak, reaching new 52-week lows just this week.