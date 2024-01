3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

While 2023 was a great year for stocks, remember that last year's gains came on the heels of a horrid 2022. So even after the past year's good news, with inflation coming down and unemployment remaining low, many stocks still look undervalued even after strong one-year runs.So where to put new money into your portfolio, IRA, or 401(k) today? Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio is always a good place to look for rock-solid stocks with staying power.Heading into 2024, the following three Buffett holdings look undervalued.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel