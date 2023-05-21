|
21.05.2023 12:15:00
3 Undervalued Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Stocks to Buy Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) has engulfed the headlines in a frenzy of fortune and fear. While AI is nothing new, the integration of AI into applications consumers regularly use is a major development. Even Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger discussed AI and robotics at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting. But like most trends, investors shouldn't chase ideas just because they look good at first glance.Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA), ABB (NYSE: ABB), and Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) are three established companies that are making meaningful investments in new technologies. However, all three companies are far from pure-play AI stocks, making them balanced ways to gain exposure to AI and robotics.Here's what makes each stock a great buy now. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
