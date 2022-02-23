3 Undervalued REITs You Should Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) make it easier than ever to become a real estate investor. REITs acquire and rent out properties and pass the profits to shareholders as dividends. Investors can benefit from the cash flow that real estate produces without having to deal with the headaches of owning actual property, like maintenance or the inability to sell it quickly.You can buy different types of REITs that operate in various areas of real estate, from retail buildings to data centers to residential property. Here are three undervalued REITs to consider today for a diversified income-producing portfolio.Retail properties are one of the most common categories of real estate, and National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN) is one of the most established retail REITs on the market. The company owns roughly 3,223 single-tenant properties across 48 states, renting to such businesses as convenience stores, fast-food chains, and restaurants.Continue reading