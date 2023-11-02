|
02.11.2023 10:06:00
3 Unequaled Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in November
Though there are countless ways to build wealth on Wall Street, few investing strategies have proved as fruitful over the long run as buying dividend stocks.Publicly traded companies that regularly pay a dividend to their shareholders tend to be profitable on a recurring basis, and they typically provide transparent, long-term growth outlooks. Equally important, most income stocks are time-tested, which means they've navigated their way through turbulent times before.Best of all, dividend stocks are collectively outperformers. In 2013, the wealth management division of JPMorgan Chase released a study that compared the annualized returns of companies initiating and growing their payouts to public companies not paying a dividend. JPMorgan's study spanned 40 years (1972-2012).
