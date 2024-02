3 Unexpected AI Stocks to Watch in 2024: From Digital Payments to Innovative Infrastructure

The best investments aren't always the most obvious ones. The artificial intelligence (AI) boom of 2023 drove share prices through the roof for some of the leading players in this red-hot sector. Meanwhile, a number of less conspicuous AI stocks were left behind for the benefit of astute AI investors.On that note, these three Motley Fool contributors put their heads together to find some undervalued and nigh-on secret AI stocks for your pleasure and benefit. Read on to see why Atkore (NYSE: ATKR), Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI), and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) are the best AI investments you didn't know you were missing.Nicholas Rossolillo (Mastercard): Mastercard, much like its larger peer Visa (NYSE: V), just kicked off 2024 in grand fashion. Its digital payments network acts as a global "railway" for money movement. Its data centers, private telecom networks, and cloud-based capabilities help connect banks and financial institutions, merchants, and people in one of the most basic of human communications: transacting business.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel