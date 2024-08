3 Unexpected Reasons 62 Is the Best Age to Claim Social Security

You have a choice of when to claim Social Security, and 62 is the youngest age at which benefits become available. However, you'll most likely hear experts tell you not to start your checks at 62 because doing so can substantially reduce your benefits.While it is true that getting checks at 62 means each payment will be a lot smaller, there are actually some surprising reasons why getting your benefits started ASAP could be the right move.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool