3 Unfortunate Ways You Could Miss Out on Social Security Benefits

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Missing out on Social Security benefits could make it more difficult to achieve financial security in retirement.While your benefits aren't sufficient to support you, the income they provide can go a long way toward covering your basic needs -- especially if you take steps to get the most money possible. Unfortunately, far too many seniors end up losing some of the income they could have received. This can happen for a number of reasons, but here are three common mistakes that could lead to a smaller Social Security payment. Continue reading