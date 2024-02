3 Unique Dividend Opportunities in the Energy Patch

The energy sector offers dividend investors lots of options. Some of the opportunities are rather unique. From ultra-high-yields to variable payments to income streams backed by sustainability, the energy sector provides many different ways for investors to generate income. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) stand out to a few Fool.com contributors for their uniqueness. Here's why they think dividend investors should take a closer look at these interesting energy stocks. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Devon Energy): Before going any further, it's important to highlight that U.S. oil and natural gas producer Devon Energy is a terrible choice for investors who want consistent dividends. That's a simple statement to make because the board of directors has adopted a variable dividend policy that's tied to the company's financial performance. And given the highly volatile nature of the energy sector, it shouldn't be too shocking to know that Devon's dividends can be pretty volatile, too. So, if dividend consistency is important to you, you should skip on by this company.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel