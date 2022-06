3 Unique Reasons to Be Bullish on Amazon

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's short video focuses on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and three potential growth catalysts that investors should watch. The first is the growth and profitability of AWS, Amazon 's cloud service. The second is its advertisement and subscription services. The last is one not many discuss, the strength of its semiconductors. Watch the video below to learn more about each reason.*Stock prices used were the market prices of June 6, 2022. The video was published on June 6, 2022.Continue reading