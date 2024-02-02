|
02.02.2024 11:22:00
3 Unstoppable AI Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024
After a difficult 2022, Wall Street managed a roaring recovery in 2023. The benchmark S&P 500 index gained over 24% last year, a rally that seems to continue in early 2024. Much of this rally can be traced back to the strong performance of artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks in the past few months.As AI takes on increasing importance in our daily lives, it remains a relevant investment theme for 2024. To benefit from this trend, investors should consider purchasing stakes in high-flying AI stocks such as Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS). Here's why these three unstoppable AI stocks are smart buys now.Widely recognized for its Windows operating system and Office productivity suite, Microsoft is getting more attention these days for its strides in the generative AI space. The company's $13 billion investment in OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, played a pivotal role in its ongoing strategy to infuse the majority of its core offerings with advanced AI capabilities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
