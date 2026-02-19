NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
19.02.2026 14:21:00
3 Unstoppable Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $3,000
Growth stocks have been leading the market higher for much of the past two decades, and with artificial intelligence (AI) looking like one of the biggest technological innovations of our lifetimes, that pattern could persist well into the future. So if you have $3,000 to add to your portfolio now, I'd suggest sticking to growth stocks that are market leaders that have strong moats and that are trading at reasonable valuations.In particular, you could split that investment between these three unstoppable AI stocks and hold onto them for the long term.Spending on AI infrastructure continues to soar, as five of the largest hyperscalers (owners of giant data centers) have committed to spending a total of $700 billion this year alone to expand their cloud capacity. To put that in perspective, only 24 countries in the world had gross domestic products higher than that in 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
