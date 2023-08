3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Income investors won't be happy with dividends that aren't sustainable. Instead, they want to own dividend stocks that they can depend on.Three Motley Fool contributors identified stocks that should make income investors happy. Here's why they think AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Novartis (NYSE: NVS) are unstoppable dividend stocks to buy right now . Keith Speights (AbbVie): At first glance, AbbVie could appear to be quite stoppable. Sales of its top-selling drug Humira are tanking in the face of biosimilar competition. The company's revenue and profit are falling as a result. Its stock is down year to date while the overall market has soared.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel