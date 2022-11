3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks With 10%+ Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend stocks have historically delivered market-beating performance. The average dividend stock has delivered a nearly 10% average annual total return since 1973, outpacing the 8.2% average total return of stocks in the S&P 500 index, according to data by Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research. Meanwhile, companies that have routinely increased their payouts delivered even higher total returns (10.7% on average). With most stocks selling off this year due to concerns over rising interest rates and economic growth, many offer even bigger upside potential in the near term. Three dividend stocks that Wall Street analysts think have fallen too far are infrastructure REITs American Tower (NYSE: AMT), Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI), and SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC). Analysts see double-digit near-term upside potential in all three. In addition, the trio's unstoppable track record of growing their dividends sets them up to produce attractive total returns over the longer term. Shares of American Tower have fallen more than 25% from their recent high to around $220. However, Wall Street analysts currently have an average price target of $246 per share, implying about 12% upside from here. In addition to that share price appreciation potential, American Tower pays an attractive dividend. It currently yields 2.6%, well above the 1.7% average of stocks in the S&P 500.