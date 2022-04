3 Unstoppable Dow Dividend Aristocrats That Are Passive Income Machines

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is all over the place these days, notching a combination of up days and brutal down days as it struggles to interpret a mixed bag of macroeconomic data and company-specific problems. And with earnings season underway, investors' eyes will undoubtedly fall on how companies are performing and expect to perform during a period of rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions.Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) are all Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks and all have proven short-term and long-term upside potential that makes them good companies to buy even if volatility escalates from here. What's more, all three stocks are Dividend Aristocrats, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividend annually for at least 25 consecutive years.Here's what makes these three Dow companies a great buy now.Continue reading